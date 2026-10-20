QuickQuotes: Leaders react to Alberta referendum results to remain in Canada

OTTAWA — Albertans voted overwhelmingly to stay in Canada on Monday in a historic referendum vote.

In early returns, about three in four Albertans said yes to Confederation, while about one in four said they wanted the province to hold a second, binding referendum on leaving.

The separation question was one of 10 put to Albertans. The other nine focused on immigration and the Constitution.

Here’s what some Canadian leaders are saying.

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“Thank you, Alberta! I’m very pleased to see the initial results from Elections Alberta show widespread support for remaining in Canada. Albertans have voted for a stronger Alberta in a united Canada.

“Thank you to all Albertans who took time to vote on these critically important referendum questions.”

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

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“It’s a great day for Canada … I’m thrilled that Albertans have chosen unity. They’ve chosen to build together. They’ve chosen to continue to take care of each other, to move forward together with purpose, high ambition.

“I’d like to thank all of the volunteers who supported the election, of course those who campaigned on all sides, the electoral volunteers who were still counting some of the votes, above all, Albertans for turning out in numbers, participating in the democratic process.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney

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“Alberta voters have overwhelmingly chosen a stronger, more prosperous future for their province by remaining in Canada.

“I’m thrilled by the decisive support Albertans have shown for the country we all love. Now it’s up to the rest of Canada to deliver on our commitment to Alberta by building new pipelines, unlocking our natural resources and unleashing the prosperity that will protect the future of Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

“At a time when our country is under threat and when we need to come together as Canadians, this result represents a clear rejection of the politics of division.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford

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“Alberta’s residents voted overwhelmingly in favor of a stronger Alberta within a united Canada. Canada’s promise is worth fighting for. We must now focus on concrete results in the lives of Canadians: affordable grocery baskets and housing, safe streets, strong borders, and reduced immigration. Your story is an epic of the most brilliant exploits.

“Well over one million Albertans came together to give us something all too rare these days: a moment of hope.”

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre

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“So proud of Albertans for proving yet again that we are true Canadian patriots with the resounding vote for national unity!

“We are a province of dreamers, builders, and doers. We are optimists with an entrepreneurial culture. That’s why Alberta has never been fertile soil for the separatists’ inward-looking divisiveness, anger, and recrimination. Now let’s get on with the hard work of building an ever stronger Alberta in the true North, strong and free!”

Former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney

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“We know things are tough in Alberta, from health care to the cost of living, to the embattled education system and so much more … But as so many Albertans have shown us, we don’t fix our problems by turning on each other.”

NDP Leader Avi Lewis

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“Canada is stronger with Alberta as part of it, and last night’s results show the overwhelming majority of Albertans agree with this. Many Nova Scotians have strong ties to Alberta, either having worked there or with friends and family going to their province to help build up their industry.

“Here in Nova Scotia, we’ll keep doing our part to develop our own natural resources, create opportunities and contribute to a stronger Canada.”

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2026.

The Canadian Press