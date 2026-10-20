A former Major League Baseball (MLB) player and his wife are facing fraud-related charges following an investigation into a youth baseball training organization that allegedly collected thousands of dollars from families for services that were never provided.

Police say the investigation centres on the Ontario Devil Rays baseball training program, which enrolled young athletes for the 2025-2026 season.

According to investigators, families paid registration fees to accounts associated with Ontario Devil Rays Inc. after enrolling their children in the program.

Police allege that between April 1 and Oct. 31, 2025, approximately $60,000 was deposited into a bank account connected to the organization.

Investigators claim those funds were later transferred to other accounts associated with the suspects and were not used for the training program as intended. Authorities further allege that services promised to participating families were not provided.

The investigation also uncovered concerns surrounding a message sent to families on Oct. 19, 2025, informing them that the business was being dissolved due to financial hardship and bankruptcy.

Former MLB player facing charges

Police allege the email included the name of a lawyer who had no involvement in the matter and whose identity was used without his knowledge or permission. Investigators say they later determined that no bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings had been initiated.

As a result of the investigation, Richard Butler, 53, of Frankford, a former MLB player, has been charged with fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and uttering a forged document.

Butler, who attended East York High School, spent three seasons in the majors, playing for his hometown Toronto Blue Jays in 1997 and the Tampa Bay Devil Rays (now the Tampa Bay Rays) in 1998 and 1999.

Michelle Butler, 52, of Frankford, has also been charged with fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and uttering a forged document.

Richard Butler’s brother, Rob Butler, played four MLB seasons and was a member of the 1993 World Series-winning Blue Jays.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone who believes they may have been affected in a similar circumstance to come forward.