Bradford takes narrow lead over Chow in Toronto mayoral race: poll

Brad Bradford and Olivia Chow are seen in this photo. Photo: CITYNEWS.

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted October 20, 2026 8:13 am.

A new poll finds Brad Bradford has taken a narrow lead over Olivia Chow in the Toronto mayoral race, with less than a week to go until election day.

The latest survey from Mainstreet Research finds Bradford has the support of five in 10 voters, or 48.9 per cent. Chow received a “nearly equal” voter share at 47.5 per cent.

Of those polled, 13 per cent remain undecided.

“This represents a seismic shift in the mayoral election in Toronto,” Quito Maggi, president and CEO of Mainstreet Research, stated in a release.

The latest poll data from MainStreet Research on Oct. 20, 2026
The latest poll data from MainStreet Research on Oct. 20, 2026.

“While we have seen this race tighten significantly throughout October, Chow had previously led wire to wire and led in three of four regions of Toronto” he added. “Brad Bradford now leads in Etobicoke and North York and Chow leads in Scarborough and downtown.”

Maggi said the race will come down to voter turnout on election day and the final stretch of campaigning.

“This race is truly too close to call, but Bradford now has the upper hand.”

The poll also found Bradford continues to lead among older voters, who Maggi says are more likely to vote, therefore giving the candidate an advantage.

The latest poll data from MainStreet Research on Oct. 20, 2026.
The latest poll data from MainStreet Research on Oct. 20, 2026.

Election day is on Monday, Oct. 26.

The poll was conducted Oct. 16-18, 2026, among a sample of 1,000 adults, 18 years of age or older, living in Toronto. The survey was conducted using Interactive Voice Response (IVR). Respondents were interviewed on landlines and cellular phones. The margin of error for the poll is +/- 3.1% at the 95% confidence level.

Click here to read the complete poll results.

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