Man seriously injured in shooting near Sherbourne and Wellesley; 1 suspect outstanding

A man suffered serious injuries in a shooting near downtown Toronto early Tuesday morning, while one suspect remains at large, according to police.

Police said the shooting occurred in the area of Sherbourne Street and Wellesley Street East at approximately 12:58 a.m. on Oct. 20.

Investigators said a man in his 50s was located with a gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

A man in his 20s was arrested shortly after the incident, police said. Investigators are continuing to search for a second suspect who remains outstanding.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.