Man seriously injured in shooting near Sherbourne and Wellesley; 1 suspect outstanding

Police said the shooting occurred in the area of Sherbourne Street and Wellesley Street East at approximately 12:58 a.m. on Oct. 20. Photo: Carl Hanstke/680 News Radio.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 20, 2026 6:18 am.

A man suffered serious injuries in a shooting near downtown Toronto early Tuesday morning, while one suspect remains at large, according to police.

Police said the shooting occurred in the area of Sherbourne Street and Wellesley Street East at approximately 12:58 a.m. on Oct. 20.

Investigators said a man in his 50s was located with a gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

A man in his 20s was arrested shortly after the incident, police said. Investigators are continuing to search for a second suspect who remains outstanding.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Albertans back remaining in Canada in historic referendum vote

Albertans have voted to remain in Canada, with unofficial referendum results showing a decisive majority rejecting a future binding vote on independence. Question 10 on Monday's referendum ballot asked...

breaking

4h ago

Alberta votes in referendum to stay in Canada. A timeline on how we got here

EDMONTON — Albertans voted overwhelmingly Monday to remain in Canada in a referendum, writing a new chapter in longstanding debate on relations with the rest of the nation.

1h ago

A look at past referendums in Canada as Albertans reject future separation vote

Albertans voted in a referendum Monday against separation. In early results, about 76 per cent of said they wanted the province to stay in Canada, while 24 per cent said they wanted the province to hold a second, binding referendum on leaving the country.

1h ago

Toronto police identify 4th person arrested in ongoing bike lane protests in Etobicoke

Another person has been arrested for mischief and obstructing police during ongoing protests against the removal of bike lanes on Bloor Street West in Etobicoke on Monday. As crews have been steadily...

8h ago

Top Stories

Albertans back remaining in Canada in historic referendum vote

Albertans have voted to remain in Canada, with unofficial referendum results showing a decisive majority rejecting a future binding vote on independence. Question 10 on Monday's referendum ballot asked...

breaking

4h ago

Alberta votes in referendum to stay in Canada. A timeline on how we got here

EDMONTON — Albertans voted overwhelmingly Monday to remain in Canada in a referendum, writing a new chapter in longstanding debate on relations with the rest of the nation.

1h ago

A look at past referendums in Canada as Albertans reject future separation vote

Albertans voted in a referendum Monday against separation. In early results, about 76 per cent of said they wanted the province to stay in Canada, while 24 per cent said they wanted the province to hold a second, binding referendum on leaving the country.

1h ago

Toronto police identify 4th person arrested in ongoing bike lane protests in Etobicoke

Another person has been arrested for mischief and obstructing police during ongoing protests against the removal of bike lanes on Bloor Street West in Etobicoke on Monday. As crews have been steadily...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

0:48
Beluga whale relocated from Marineland dies at Seaworld San Diego

A nine-year-old beluga whale named 'Cyprus' relocated from Marineland has died at Seaworld San Diego.

19h ago

2:49
Toronto officer receives conditional discharge in corruption investigation

A Toronto police officer received a conditional discharge in relation to the Project South corruption investigation.

16h ago

3:09
Victims identified in fatal CFB Wainwright fire

Officials identified the four victims killed in the devastating fire at a Canadian Force Base in Wainwright, Alberta.

16h ago

2:52
Toronto man billed for impossible road trip

Could you drive 4,100 kilometres in a single day and only stop for fuel twice over an entire week? One Toronto man says that's exactly what his rental car bill suggests happened. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

0:46
Strong wind behind rapid fire spreading at CFB Wainwright

The rapid spread of the fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright was caused by extreme weather, says Major General Wade Rutland.

22h ago

More Videos