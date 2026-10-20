Wainwright, Alta., residents grieving but resilient after tragic fire on army base

WAINWRIGHT — Residents of a central Alberta town are grieving after a vicious fire killed four men and injured dozens more at a nearby military base, but living alongside soldiers preparing for battle has built up a deep stoicism and resilience in the community.

“It’s heartbreaking. My heart goes out to the families but we’ll bounce back,” said Sharon Pashko, 79, whose uncle was once commander of CFB Wainwright.

Pashko said the community, about 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton, takes care of its own and should be proud.

“We’ve gone above and beyond and I’m very proud of Wainwright residents,” she added.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been meeting with constituents in the town, which is in his Battle River-Crowfoot riding. He said while many unanswered questions remain, people are coping.

“I’m just amazed how resilient and strong the people are. Nobody’s breaking. Everyone’s just putting their head down and they’re doing their jobs. It’s the best of Canada,” he said.

“They’re obviously heartbroken. They see the loss of these brilliant young men in the springtimes of their lives but at the same time they bounce back and they keep working to support the living.”

Wainwright Mayor Bruce Pugh said the base has always been a part of the community.

“It’s a part of us and we’re a part of it. It’s a symbiotic relationship,” he said.

Despite the temporary closure of the local polling station for Alberta’s referendum, a steady stream of voters continued to cast ballots Monday.

“A couple of friends of mine from church are in the military and I’ve heard, last night, that they were actually both in Latvia right now,” Dustin Degenhardt said after voting.

“I’m grateful that they’re safe, but at the same time I know hearts are here too.”

Degenhardt said the tragedy didn’t affect how he voted and sees the two as separate issues. Other residents shared that view, while some said the shadow of the fire loomed over their decision.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2026.

David Baxter and Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press