Wainwright, Alta., residents grieving but resilient after tragic fire on army base

A young woman pays respects to the victims of a fire that killed four soldiers at CFB Wainwright, at the Memorial Clock Tower on Main Street, in Wainwright, Alta., on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By David Baxter and Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

Posted October 20, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated October 20, 2026 5:18 am.

WAINWRIGHT — Residents of a central Alberta town are grieving after a vicious fire killed four men and injured dozens more at a nearby military base, but living alongside soldiers preparing for battle has built up a deep stoicism and resilience in the community.

“It’s heartbreaking. My heart goes out to the families but we’ll bounce back,” said Sharon Pashko, 79, whose uncle was once commander of CFB Wainwright.

Pashko said the community, about 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton, takes care of its own and should be proud.

“We’ve gone above and beyond and I’m very proud of Wainwright residents,” she added.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been meeting with constituents in the town, which is in his Battle River-Crowfoot riding. He said while many unanswered questions remain, people are coping.

“I’m just amazed how resilient and strong the people are. Nobody’s breaking. Everyone’s just putting their head down and they’re doing their jobs. It’s the best of Canada,” he said.

“They’re obviously heartbroken. They see the loss of these brilliant young men in the springtimes of their lives but at the same time they bounce back and they keep working to support the living.”

Wainwright Mayor Bruce Pugh said the base has always been a part of the community.

“It’s a part of us and we’re a part of it. It’s a symbiotic relationship,” he said.

Despite the temporary closure of the local polling station for Alberta’s referendum, a steady stream of voters continued to cast ballots Monday.

“A couple of friends of mine from church are in the military and I’ve heard, last night, that they were actually both in Latvia right now,” Dustin Degenhardt said after voting.

“I’m grateful that they’re safe, but at the same time I know hearts are here too.”

Degenhardt said the tragedy didn’t affect how he voted and sees the two as separate issues. Other residents shared that view, while some said the shadow of the fire loomed over their decision.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2026.

David Baxter and Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Albertans back remaining in Canada in historic referendum vote

Albertans have voted to remain in Canada, with unofficial referendum results showing a decisive majority rejecting a future binding vote on independence. Question 10 on Monday's referendum ballot asked...

breaking

4h ago

Alberta votes in referendum to stay in Canada. A timeline on how we got here

EDMONTON — Albertans voted overwhelmingly Monday to remain in Canada in a referendum, writing a new chapter in longstanding debate on relations with the rest of the nation.

1h ago

A look at past referendums in Canada as Albertans reject future separation vote

Albertans voted in a referendum Monday against separation. In early results, about 76 per cent of said they wanted the province to stay in Canada, while 24 per cent said they wanted the province to hold a second, binding referendum on leaving the country.

1h ago

Man seriously injured in shooting near Sherbourne and Wellesley; 1 suspect outstanding

A man suffered serious injuries in a shooting near downtown Toronto early Tuesday morning, while one suspect remains at large, according to police. Police said the shooting occurred in the area of Sherbourne...

36m ago

Top Stories

Albertans back remaining in Canada in historic referendum vote

Albertans have voted to remain in Canada, with unofficial referendum results showing a decisive majority rejecting a future binding vote on independence. Question 10 on Monday's referendum ballot asked...

breaking

4h ago

Alberta votes in referendum to stay in Canada. A timeline on how we got here

EDMONTON — Albertans voted overwhelmingly Monday to remain in Canada in a referendum, writing a new chapter in longstanding debate on relations with the rest of the nation.

1h ago

A look at past referendums in Canada as Albertans reject future separation vote

Albertans voted in a referendum Monday against separation. In early results, about 76 per cent of said they wanted the province to stay in Canada, while 24 per cent said they wanted the province to hold a second, binding referendum on leaving the country.

1h ago

Man seriously injured in shooting near Sherbourne and Wellesley; 1 suspect outstanding

A man suffered serious injuries in a shooting near downtown Toronto early Tuesday morning, while one suspect remains at large, according to police. Police said the shooting occurred in the area of Sherbourne...

36m ago

Most Watched Today

0:48
Beluga whale relocated from Marineland dies at Seaworld San Diego

A nine-year-old beluga whale named 'Cyprus' relocated from Marineland has died at Seaworld San Diego.

19h ago

2:49
Toronto officer receives conditional discharge in corruption investigation

A Toronto police officer received a conditional discharge in relation to the Project South corruption investigation.

16h ago

3:09
Victims identified in fatal CFB Wainwright fire

Officials identified the four victims killed in the devastating fire at a Canadian Force Base in Wainwright, Alberta.

16h ago

2:52
Toronto man billed for impossible road trip

Could you drive 4,100 kilometres in a single day and only stop for fuel twice over an entire week? One Toronto man says that's exactly what his rental car bill suggests happened. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

0:46
Strong wind behind rapid fire spreading at CFB Wainwright

The rapid spread of the fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright was caused by extreme weather, says Major General Wade Rutland.

22h ago

More Videos