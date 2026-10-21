Angine de Poitrine announce 2027 world tour

Angine de Poitrine perform at the Polaris Music Prize Awards at Massey Hall in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor The Canadian Press

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted October 21, 2026 11:27 am.

Last Updated October 21, 2026 11:58 am.

Angine de Poitrine is taking its alien invasion global.

Quebec’s polka-dotted, self-proclaimed extraterrestrial duo has announced it will embark on a world tour in 2027.

It kicks off March 4 in Melbourne, Australia before touching down in South America, North America and Europe.

Among the eight Canadian dates are stops in Calgary, Ottawa and Winnipeg, as well as a performance at Toronto’s RBC Amphitheatre — marking their largest headlining show in the city so far.

The tour comes to a close in their hometown of Saguenay, Que.

In September, Angine de Poitrine won the $30,000 Polaris Music Prize for their second album, “Vol. II,” and the $10,000 SOCAN Polaris Song Prize for their track “Fabienk.”

They’re the first act to claim both prizes at the ceremony.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2026.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toddler suffers critical injuries after woman, group of children struck by vehicle in Oshawa

A two-year-old girl is being airlifted to hospital after a woman and group of five small children were struck by a vehicle in Oshawa, police say. The collision happened in the area of Ryerson Crescent...

43m ago

'That's crazy': Legendary environmentalist David Suzuki speaks out against Bradford's plan for Toronto's water

World renowned environmentalist and activist David Suzuki spoke out Wednesday about mayoral candidate Brad Bradford's plan for Toronto's water and how it is managed, saying a fundamental need should not...

43m ago

Toronto teen charged after allegedly driving impaired on rims, nearly striking pedestrian

A 17-year-old Toronto teen is facing multiple charges after police allege he was driving impaired, nearly hit a pedestrian and continued operating a vehicle despite missing a front tire. Officers responded...

1h ago

Richmond Hill fire that killed 69-year-old man began with vehicle fires, officials say

A man has died after an early-morning fire in Richmond Hill that began with multiple vehicle fires before spreading to two homes, officials said Wednesday. Emergency crews were called to Crosby Avenue...

updated

25m ago

Top Stories

Toddler suffers critical injuries after woman, group of children struck by vehicle in Oshawa

A two-year-old girl is being airlifted to hospital after a woman and group of five small children were struck by a vehicle in Oshawa, police say. The collision happened in the area of Ryerson Crescent...

43m ago

'That's crazy': Legendary environmentalist David Suzuki speaks out against Bradford's plan for Toronto's water

World renowned environmentalist and activist David Suzuki spoke out Wednesday about mayoral candidate Brad Bradford's plan for Toronto's water and how it is managed, saying a fundamental need should not...

43m ago

Toronto teen charged after allegedly driving impaired on rims, nearly striking pedestrian

A 17-year-old Toronto teen is facing multiple charges after police allege he was driving impaired, nearly hit a pedestrian and continued operating a vehicle despite missing a front tire. Officers responded...

1h ago

Richmond Hill fire that killed 69-year-old man began with vehicle fires, officials say

A man has died after an early-morning fire in Richmond Hill that began with multiple vehicle fires before spreading to two homes, officials said Wednesday. Emergency crews were called to Crosby Avenue...

updated

25m ago

Most Watched Today

5:49
Albertans head to polls in historic referendum

Residents in Alberta head to the polls to vote in a historic referendum. Faiza Amin speaks with journalist and author Jeremy Appel.

19m ago

1:39
Sunshine continues but risk of frost for some GTA areas

A sunny outlook for the rest of the week but a risk for frost with cooler temperatures overnight. The latest forecast from weather specialist Kabir Bageria.

23h ago

5:05
Down to the wire in Toronto mayoral race; latest poll and campaigning

The latest on the Toronto mayoral race with less than a week to go until election day. Alan Carter has the latest.

23h ago

3:33
Memorial bicycle sculpture installed along Etobicoke bike lanes

A sculpture dedicated to cyclists who have lost their lives on Toronto's streets was erected near Bloor Street West and Islington Avenue, as advocacy groups are set to hold a rally Tuesday. The latest developments from Afua Baah.

23h ago

5:37
Crombie outlines plan to extend TTC Line 2 west if elected Mississauga mayor

Mississauga mayoral candidate Bonnie Crombie reveals details of her plan for a western expansion of the TTC's Line 2, if elected mayor of that city. Nick Westoll has the details.

23h ago

More Videos