Angine de Poitrine announce 2027 world tour

Angine de Poitrine is taking its alien invasion global.

Quebec’s polka-dotted, self-proclaimed extraterrestrial duo has announced it will embark on a world tour in 2027.

It kicks off March 4 in Melbourne, Australia before touching down in South America, North America and Europe.

Among the eight Canadian dates are stops in Calgary, Ottawa and Winnipeg, as well as a performance at Toronto’s RBC Amphitheatre — marking their largest headlining show in the city so far.

The tour comes to a close in their hometown of Saguenay, Que.

In September, Angine de Poitrine won the $30,000 Polaris Music Prize for their second album, “Vol. II,” and the $10,000 SOCAN Polaris Song Prize for their track “Fabienk.”

They’re the first act to claim both prizes at the ceremony.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2026.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press