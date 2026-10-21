Carney appoints astronaut Jeremy Hansen to advise government on new space strategy

Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen speaks at the Global Business Forum in Banff, Alta., Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted October 21, 2026 11:04 am.

Last Updated October 21, 2026 12:27 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney has appointed Jeremy Hansen as a special adviser on space — just as the United States takes note of Canada’s efforts to shift its space partnerships toward Europe.

“I’m just super excited to serve Canada in that role,” Hansen said in a video he posted Monday on social media.

“There’s so much opportunity to leverage this position that we’re already in, to do more to provide for our sovereignty, our security, our quality of life on the planet — and at the same time, make significant contributions on the global stage.”

The role involves advising Carney and Industry Minister Mélanie Joly, Hansen said.

In April, as part of the Artemis II mission, Hansen and three other astronauts travelled around the moon and further out into space than any humans before them.

Joly said Hansen proposed helping the government “develop a new space strategy” when he left the Canadian Space Agency.

“We had a conversation of how he could continue to have an impact, to contribute, to serve,” she said at an event Monday.

Joly said she’s getting feedback from other Canadian astronauts and people in the aerospace sector on the strategy “in order to accelerate innovation and reinforce our international partnerships.”

The offices of Carney and Joly did not immediately respond when asked for details of Hansen’s role, such as its end date and compensation.

Hansen’s appointment comes as Canada looks to expand co-operation with European countries in space — and as Washington warns it could seek partners other than Canada for its space missions.

Joly spoke Monday at the SpaceBound 2026 Conference. U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra told that same conference that Canada has decided to “move away” from the American firm SpaceX.

“Canada has said that, ‘We’re going to take a look at the European Space Agency, we’re going do more with them,'” he said.

Hoekstra said it was helpful to know that Canada is not interested in partnering with the firm founded by billionaire Elon Musk, who has close ties to U.S. President Donald Trump.

“It’s kind of like, wow, Canada is really saying for all the investment, all the innovation, all the excellence that is being driven by Elon, we don’t want to be a part of it? OK. That’s fine,” he said.

Hoekstra said the United States will always have a “bias” toward the private sector.

“Competition breeds excellence,” he said.

“What we fight in the United States all the time is to make sure that we never come in and over-regulate it. We’ve had to fight that, in the digital world … We’ll probably have to fight this in the space realm.”

Hoekstra added that the F-35 jet is “the best fighter in the world.” He did not directly mention Ottawa’s decision to pause a planned purchase of F-35s after Trump launched his trade war and repeatedly threatened Canada’s sovereignty.

“We also recognize that Canada’s going through a re-evaluation of how they want to move forward on defence,” he said.

Hoekstra said Washington is waiting to see whether Canada wants to continue decades of airspace co-operation through Norad. He said that Trump’s recent security deal with Greenland — which also followed his repeated threats to annex the island — is meant to shore up U.S. security in the north.

“We’re waiting to see exactly where Canada wants to go on this,” he said. “We’d love to do it with Canada. It would be very, very helpful. But at the same time — and I’ve said this for the past year and a half — we are not standing still.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2026.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toddler suffers critical injuries after woman, group of children struck by vehicle in Oshawa

A two-year-old girl is being airlifted to hospital after a woman and group of five small children were struck by a vehicle in Oshawa, police say. The collision happened in the area of Ryerson Crescent...

45m ago

'That's crazy': Legendary environmentalist David Suzuki speaks out against Bradford's plan for Toronto's water

World renowned environmentalist and activist David Suzuki spoke out Wednesday about mayoral candidate Brad Bradford's plan for Toronto's water and how it is managed, saying a fundamental need should not...

45m ago

Toronto teen charged after allegedly driving impaired on rims, nearly striking pedestrian

A 17-year-old Toronto teen is facing multiple charges after police allege he was driving impaired, nearly hit a pedestrian and continued operating a vehicle despite missing a front tire. Officers responded...

2h ago

Richmond Hill fire that killed 69-year-old man began with vehicle fires, officials say

A man has died after an early-morning fire in Richmond Hill that began with multiple vehicle fires before spreading to two homes, officials said Wednesday. Emergency crews were called to Crosby Avenue...

updated

27m ago

Top Stories

Toddler suffers critical injuries after woman, group of children struck by vehicle in Oshawa

A two-year-old girl is being airlifted to hospital after a woman and group of five small children were struck by a vehicle in Oshawa, police say. The collision happened in the area of Ryerson Crescent...

45m ago

'That's crazy': Legendary environmentalist David Suzuki speaks out against Bradford's plan for Toronto's water

World renowned environmentalist and activist David Suzuki spoke out Wednesday about mayoral candidate Brad Bradford's plan for Toronto's water and how it is managed, saying a fundamental need should not...

45m ago

Toronto teen charged after allegedly driving impaired on rims, nearly striking pedestrian

A 17-year-old Toronto teen is facing multiple charges after police allege he was driving impaired, nearly hit a pedestrian and continued operating a vehicle despite missing a front tire. Officers responded...

2h ago

Richmond Hill fire that killed 69-year-old man began with vehicle fires, officials say

A man has died after an early-morning fire in Richmond Hill that began with multiple vehicle fires before spreading to two homes, officials said Wednesday. Emergency crews were called to Crosby Avenue...

updated

27m ago

Most Watched Today

5:49
Albertans head to polls in historic referendum

Residents in Alberta head to the polls to vote in a historic referendum. Faiza Amin speaks with journalist and author Jeremy Appel.

21m ago

1:39
Sunshine continues but risk of frost for some GTA areas

A sunny outlook for the rest of the week but a risk for frost with cooler temperatures overnight. The latest forecast from weather specialist Kabir Bageria.

23h ago

5:05
Down to the wire in Toronto mayoral race; latest poll and campaigning

The latest on the Toronto mayoral race with less than a week to go until election day. Alan Carter has the latest.

23h ago

3:33
Memorial bicycle sculpture installed along Etobicoke bike lanes

A sculpture dedicated to cyclists who have lost their lives on Toronto's streets was erected near Bloor Street West and Islington Avenue, as advocacy groups are set to hold a rally Tuesday. The latest developments from Afua Baah.

23h ago

5:37
Crombie outlines plan to extend TTC Line 2 west if elected Mississauga mayor

Mississauga mayoral candidate Bonnie Crombie reveals details of her plan for a western expansion of the TTC's Line 2, if elected mayor of that city. Nick Westoll has the details.

23h ago

More Videos