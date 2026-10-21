High-risk offender released in Durham region arrested after breaching conditions

Less than 10 days after he was released in Durham Region, a high-risk offender has been arrested for breaching his court-imposed conditions.

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) issued a safety bulletin about the release of 48-year-old Keith Theodore Constantin on Oct. 10, alerting the public that he has a serious criminal history, including convictions for sexual assault with a weapon, robbery, possession of explosives and multiple violations of probation orders. They also said in that release that he posed a significant risk to the community, especially children.

He was then released on Oct. 11 and DRPS has been monitoring him since. Constantin breached a court-imposed curfew on Oct. 19 and was subsequently arrested. He was held for a bail hearing and remains in custody.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact DRPS or Crime Stoppers.