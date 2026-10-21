High-risk offender released in Durham region arrested after breaching conditions

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) has arrested Keith Theodore Constantin less than 10 days after he was released for breaching court conditions. HANDOUT/Durham Regional police Service

By Dilshad Burman

Posted October 21, 2026 2:15 pm.

Less than 10 days after he was released in Durham Region, a high-risk offender has been arrested for breaching his court-imposed conditions.

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) issued a safety bulletin about the release of 48-year-old Keith Theodore Constantin on Oct. 10, alerting the public that he has a serious criminal history, including convictions for sexual assault with a weapon, robbery, possession of explosives and multiple violations of probation orders. They also said in that release that he posed a significant risk to the community, especially children.

He was then released on Oct. 11 and DRPS has been monitoring him since. Constantin breached a court-imposed curfew on Oct. 19 and was subsequently arrested. He was held for a bail hearing and remains in custody.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact DRPS or Crime Stoppers.

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