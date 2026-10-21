‘Hurting’: Vigil in Wainwright, Alta., for soldiers caught in deadly fire

WAINWRIGHT — Almost every church in Wainwright, Alta., has a parishioner who’s a soldier at the nearby military base.

Ryan Wood, pastor of the town’s Church of the Nazarene, said it’s important those in the Armed Forces know they’re not alone after a fast-moving grass fire during training on Saturday killed four and injured dozens more.

“They’re hurting. They’re struggling just like everybody else,” Wood said.

“We want to have a message that we’re together in supporting our military. We’re together in grieving. We’re together is seeking a sense of peace and even hope in all of this.”

His church is hosting a vigil Wednesday night, organized by local faith leaders, for the town of roughly 7,000 people.

It’s to be the first opportunity for the public and those on the base to formally gather and grieve.

The four killed have been identified as: Pte. Shaun Farrell, 23, of Prince Albert, Sask.; Pte. Aidan Goulding, 23, of North Vancouver; and Pte. Hayden Lykkemark, 19, of Langley, B.C.; and Sgt. Morgan Wong, 26, of Edmonton.

Isaiah Mast, pastor of the Evangelical Free Church, said Albertans like to think they’re tough.

But they need to know that it’s all right not to be all right.

“These things will live with the person,” Mast said. “I think what we hope to do is to be available for those who are going to be wrestling with this for a few weeks.

“This isn’t something that just goes away.”

Flags in the town, across the country and on all federal buildings were lowered to half-mast to honour those in the fire.

A pile of flowers has also grown at the Wainwright cenotaph.

Mayor Bruce Pugh said he’s relieved church leaders are organizing the vigil.

It will go a long way toward healing, he said.

“I think this will be a big piece. We are doing things for our first responders. We’re supporting them, our health-care professionals, by just going and visiting,” Pugh said.

“I think for some, it won’t close the book, but it will help close this chapter in a sense.”

“I think for some it will be a recognition of the strength of this community and allows us to hear messages of faith.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2026.

Bill Graveland and David Baxter, The Canadian Press