An early-morning structure fire in Richmond Hill has left a man without vital signs and forced the evacuation of two homes, according to police.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Crosby Avenue, between Newkirk Road and Bayview Avenue, at approximately 3 a.m. on Wednesday for reports of a structure fire.

Police initially closed Crosby Avenue between Newkirk Road and Bayview Avenue as firefighters, paramedics and police responded to the scene.

Authorities say the fire damaged two semi-detached homes. Fire crews remained on scene clearing the homes following the blaze.

In an update, police said both homes were evacuated and that one adult male was removed from a residence with vital signs absent.

No other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire has not been released, and it was not immediately clear how the blaze started.