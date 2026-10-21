Significant spike in bird-building collisions across the GTA in September

Thousands of birds are colliding with Toronto area buildings every year, and this year is standing out as particularly bad. David Zura finds out how many and what may be behind the surge.

By David Zura

Posted October 21, 2026 10:19 pm.

The latest numbers from the Fatal Light Awareness Program (FLAP) show a concerning avian trend across Toronto with the number of birds being killed or injured in collisions with buildings on the rise.

The organization’s executive director says in the last 30-day monitoring period, nearly 3,000 injured or dead birds have been collected from outside a few dozen buildings in the GTA, with over 400 found during one 24-hour period.

“We’re pretty close to over 5,000 birds for 2026, compared to previous years, where we’ll be in and around 3,000 to 4,000,” said Michael Mesure, co-founder of FLAP.

Before we lay the blame at the foot of ultra-tall, glassy office towers, Mesure says it’s exposure and proximity to the natual habitates that tend to be associated with the building that are the worst culprits.

“Any building that is in closer proximity to densely vegetated areas will attract these birds in and around buildings,” he says.

Thousands of birds are collected and sorted for identification by a network of volunteers that cover areas across Mississauga, Toronto, North York, Scarborough and Markham before they are eventually sent out for research. Mesure says during on his most recent patrols in Markham, he collected about 60 dead birds.

As for what’s actually behind the increase in bird-building collisions, FLAP points to more birds this year simply making a stop in the GTA during the fall migration. More birds, more chance for a collision.

A large number of birds are seen perched on a hydro line outside a Toronto building in this undated photo. CITYNEWS
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