Sister of American Stephen Hubbard says he’s in disbelief following release by Russia

DENVER (AP) — The younger sister of Stephen Hubbard, the American freed Wednesday after spending more than four years in a Russian prison, said she spoke with her brother by phone and described him as being in disbelief.

“That was awesome. He was just laughing. … He said, ‘I can’t believe this is happening,'” Patricia Hubbard Fox told The Associated Press in a phone interview as she headed to Denver’s airport to catch a flight to San Antonio to meet her brother.

President Donald Trump said he had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call earlier this month to free Hubbard, a 74-year-old retired teacher from Michigan. Hubbard was headed home following a visit to St. Petersburg by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, who also held talks with Putin about the war in Ukraine.

“He’s out of Russia territory. He is free, praise God. He really thought he was going to die in prison,” Hubbard Fox said, adding that her brother suffered beatings and starvation while he was held captive.

She said her brother was in perfect health when he was “kidnapped” in 2022 and accused of fighting alongside Kyiv’s forces. She said he now suffers from an enlarged heart and likely has post-traumatic stress disorder.

Her brother was accused of signing a contract with the Ukrainian military and sentenced in 2024 to nearly seven years in prison during closed court proceedings. The U.S. government under the Biden administration designated him as wrongfully detained, and his legal team has also disputed the Russian allegation, saying he was not involved in any military activity.

Hubbard, a U.S. Air Force veteran, taught English overseas and retired in 2012 to Cyprus, where one of his sons is an Orthodox Christian priest. He later moved to Ukraine to be with a woman he had met, his lawyers said, and remained in the country after the relationship ended and was living there at the time of Russia’s invasion.

Hubbard Fox also disputed the claim that her brother was a mercenary, saying he was used as “bait” in Putin’s war with Ukraine.

“Putin is as evil as they come,” she said.

Hubbard Fox said her brother would probably come live with her in Colorado, and they both were looking forward to a family reunion. And perhaps she will be able to get some peaceful sleep in her own bed.

Hubbard Fox said she has slept on her couch for four years in solidarity with her brother “because I figured he didn’t have a bed. Why should I have a bed?”

Thomas Peipert, The Associated Press