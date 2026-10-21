Social media ban for under-16s consistent with Charter, government says

OTTAWA — The Liberal government says while its proposed digital safety legislation might affect freedom of expression, the bill itself is consistent with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Bill C-34 would ban social media access for kids under 16 and experts have warned it is likely to face a constitutional challenge.

The government included the analysis in a Charter statement, a document issued by the justice minister that looks at whether a bill is consistent with the Charter.

It says the bill might engage freedom of expression and equality rights, as well as section 8 of the Charter, which deals with privacy.

But it says the social media ban is consistent with the Charter for a number of reasons, including the fact that age-based restrictions already apply to activities like voting and driving.

It says there is considerable evidence about the risks social media use poses for young people and social media platforms with adequate safeguards will be exempt from the ban.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2026.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press