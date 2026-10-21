Some Canadian government websites taken offline due to vulnerability: Solomon

Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation Minister Evan Solomon speaks with the media in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Monday, June 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 21, 2026 2:26 pm.

Last Updated October 21, 2026 2:31 pm.

Some Government of Canada websites have been taken offline due to a vulnerability identified in the software, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation Evan Solomon says.

In a social media post, Solomon said this response is temporary and is only a precaution to protect government systems and Canadians’ information.

The guidance came from the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security.

“We take this situation extremely seriously. Thank you to the cyber security teams working to protect the services Canadians rely on. Affected websites will be restored once patches are applied,” said Solomon.

He added this is a global issue and other governments and organizations are also taking protective measures.

Among the websites that appear to be offline are Statistics Canada and Measurement Canada, which is a regulatory agency of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada.

The FBI’s cyber division says the vulnerability could allow malicious actors to remotely execute code in the programming language, potentially compromising sensitive data and networks.

The PHP Foundation, which includes developers who work on securing the programming language, says it has released fixes for the vulnerabilities, along with instructions on how to update systems.

With files from the Canadian Press

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