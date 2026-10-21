14-year-old among 4 youths charged after attempted robbery at North York business: police

A Toronto Police Service badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 21, 2026 8:41 am.

Four youths, including a 14-year-old boy, are facing charges after an attempted robbery at a business in North York led to a police pursuit and arrests Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police say officers were called to the area of Wilson Avenue and Keele Street at approximately 1:50 p.m. on Oct. 20 following reports of a robbery.

According to investigators, four masked suspects allegedly attempted to break into a business in the area. Police say the group was unable to gain access and fled the scene in a vehicle.

Officers later located the vehicle and conducted a stop, police said. Investigators allege all four suspects then fled on foot, prompting a brief pursuit.

Police say all four suspects were subsequently located and arrested. One officer suffered minor injuries during the incident and was transported to a hospital.

Three of the accused, a 16-year-old boy from Toronto, a second 16-year-old boy from Toronto, and a 17-year-old boy from Brampton, have each been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

A 14-year-old boy from Toronto has also been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The three older youths were scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 21.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identities of the accused cannot be published.

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