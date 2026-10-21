More arrests if protesters continue to ‘unlawfully obstruct’ bike lane removal in Etobicoke: Toronto police

After four protesters were arrested over the last week in connection with demonstrations against the removal of bike lanes in Etobicoke, Toronto Police issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon warning that they will not hesitate to arrest anyone who breaks the law while protesting.

In the statement, police said they are aware of plans to continue protests along Bloor Street West as crews move ahead with dismantling bike lane infrastructure in the area.

“While we recognize that people have differing views on this work, the right to protest does not extend to unlawfully obstructing work, damaging property or interfering with police officers in the execution of their duties,” read the statement on X.

“We want to be clear that anyone who engages in criminal activity can expect to be arrested.”

Statement on Bike Lane Demonstrations https://t.co/JjJdFOM76t — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) October 21, 2026

The protests that began on Oct. 13 have been ongoing for more than a week. Work trucks have been forced to turn around or pack up and leave twice during that time due to protesters’ efforts to slow down the work. The first instance was before the work even began on the night of Oct. 13 and the second was during a rally on Oct. 20 to mark one-week since the first time trucks were sent packing.

By their own admission, advocates are trying to make the removal of the bike lanes as inconvenient as possible in order to send a message that they oppose the Ford government’s decision to remove what they believe to be life-saving safety infrastructure for cyclists.

The issue has been a divisive one in the community, with some area residents and community groups saying the bike lanes were poorly executed from day one and bicycle traffic in the area is not heavy enough to justify taking up road space needed by motor-vehicle traffic.

All four individuals who were arrested are facing mischief and obstructing police charges, largely for refusing to obey police orders to move out of the way as crews tried to complete their tasks.

Advocacy group Cycle Toronto posted on Instagram Wednesday indicating that demonstrations against bike lane removal will continue. They warned those planning to attend future protests to “exercise extreme caution” as “police have escalated their numbers and tactics and the airborne dust from the milling is extremely toxic.”

“This is a marathon, not a sprint,” they said while suggesting that they will continue to “defend” the remaining 18 kilometres of bike lanes slated for removal in the coming months.

In the meantime, police said they will “continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this work can proceed safely and without unlawful interference.”