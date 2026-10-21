More arrests if protesters continue to ‘unlawfully obstruct’ bike lane removal in Etobicoke: Toronto police

Protesters gathered on the sidewalk along a stretch of Bloor Street West in Etobicoke watch as work crews remove bike lanes as per the Ford government's mandate on Oct. 16, 2026. CITYNEWS

By Dilshad Burman

Posted October 21, 2026 4:30 pm.

After four protesters were arrested over the last week in connection with demonstrations against the removal of bike lanes in Etobicoke, Toronto Police issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon warning that they will not hesitate to arrest anyone who breaks the law while protesting.

In the statement, police said they are aware of plans to continue protests along Bloor Street West as crews move ahead with dismantling bike lane infrastructure in the area.

“While we recognize that people have differing views on this work, the right to protest does not extend to unlawfully obstructing work, damaging property or interfering with police officers in the execution of their duties,” read the statement on X.

“We want to be clear that anyone who engages in criminal activity can expect to be arrested.”

The protests that began on Oct. 13 have been ongoing for more than a week. Work trucks have been forced to turn around or pack up and leave twice during that time due to protesters’ efforts to slow down the work. The first instance was before the work even began on the night of Oct. 13 and the second was during a rally on Oct. 20 to mark one-week since the first time trucks were sent packing.

Related:

By their own admission, advocates are trying to make the removal of the bike lanes as inconvenient as possible in order to send a message that they oppose the Ford government’s decision to remove what they believe to be life-saving safety infrastructure for cyclists.

The issue has been a divisive one in the community, with some area residents and community groups saying the bike lanes were poorly executed from day one and bicycle traffic in the area is not heavy enough to justify taking up road space needed by motor-vehicle traffic.

All four individuals who were arrested are facing mischief and obstructing police charges, largely for refusing to obey police orders to move out of the way as crews tried to complete their tasks.

Advocacy group Cycle Toronto posted on Instagram Wednesday indicating that demonstrations against bike lane removal will continue. They warned those planning to attend future protests to “exercise extreme caution” as “police have escalated their numbers and tactics and the airborne dust from the milling is extremely toxic.”

“This is a marathon, not a sprint,” they said while suggesting that they will continue to “defend” the remaining 18 kilometres of bike lanes slated for removal in the coming months.

In the meantime, police said they will “continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this work can proceed safely and without unlawful interference.”

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'That's crazy': Legendary environmentalist David Suzuki speaks out against Bradford's plan for Toronto's water

World renowned environmentalist and activist David Suzuki spoke out Wednesday about mayoral candidate Brad Bradford's plan for Toronto's water and how it is managed, saying a fundamental need should not...

5h ago

Toddler suffers critical injuries after woman, group of children struck by vehicle in Oshawa

A two-year-old girl is being airlifted to hospital after a woman and group of five small children were struck by a vehicle in Oshawa, police say. The collision happened in the area of Ryerson Crescent...

5h ago

U.S. embassy accuses Canadian politicians of interfering in American elections

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford both disputed the suggestion of Canadian interference in the U.S. midterms, after the U.S. embassy in Canada released a list of quotes from Canadian politicians which it claims indicate "plans to influence American politics."

1h ago

Anti-racism group calls for investigation into OPP recruit evaluations

An anti-racism organization is calling for an investigation into how Ontario's provincial police force assesses new recruits, as three Black recruits allege they faced racial discrimination during their year of probation.

1h ago

Top Stories

'That's crazy': Legendary environmentalist David Suzuki speaks out against Bradford's plan for Toronto's water

World renowned environmentalist and activist David Suzuki spoke out Wednesday about mayoral candidate Brad Bradford's plan for Toronto's water and how it is managed, saying a fundamental need should not...

5h ago

Toddler suffers critical injuries after woman, group of children struck by vehicle in Oshawa

A two-year-old girl is being airlifted to hospital after a woman and group of five small children were struck by a vehicle in Oshawa, police say. The collision happened in the area of Ryerson Crescent...

5h ago

U.S. embassy accuses Canadian politicians of interfering in American elections

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford both disputed the suggestion of Canadian interference in the U.S. midterms, after the U.S. embassy in Canada released a list of quotes from Canadian politicians which it claims indicate "plans to influence American politics."

1h ago

Anti-racism group calls for investigation into OPP recruit evaluations

An anti-racism organization is calling for an investigation into how Ontario's provincial police force assesses new recruits, as three Black recruits allege they faced racial discrimination during their year of probation.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:52
Carney says he addressed trade issues in phone call with Trump

Prime Minister Mark Carney said he spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump over the phone and discussed a wide range of topics including 'some of the issues around trade.'

2h ago

1:39
Sunshine continues but risk of frost for some GTA areas

A sunny outlook for the rest of the week but a risk for frost with cooler temperatures overnight. The latest forecast from weather specialist Kabir Bageria.

October 20, 2026 1:41 pm EST EST

5:05
Down to the wire in Toronto mayoral race; latest poll and campaigning

The latest on the Toronto mayoral race with less than a week to go until election day. Alan Carter has the latest.

October 20, 2026 1:08 pm EST EST

3:33
Memorial bicycle sculpture installed along Etobicoke bike lanes

A sculpture dedicated to cyclists who have lost their lives on Toronto's streets was erected near Bloor Street West and Islington Avenue, as advocacy groups are set to hold a rally Tuesday. The latest developments from Afua Baah.

October 20, 2026 1:13 pm EST EST

5:37
Crombie outlines plan to extend TTC Line 2 west if elected Mississauga mayor

Mississauga mayoral candidate Bonnie Crombie reveals details of her plan for a western expansion of the TTC's Line 2, if elected mayor of that city. Nick Westoll has the details.

October 20, 2026 1:20 pm EST EST

More Videos