Toronto police are investigating two separate stabbing incidents in the city’s Moss Park neighbourhood that left a man and a woman with serious injuries early Wednesday morning.

The first stabbing occurred shortly after 1 a.m. in the area of Sherbourne Street and Shuter Street in the city’s Moss Park neighbourhood.

Police said the incident stemmed from reports of an altercation in a park. Officers located a man in his 20s suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said three male suspects remain outstanding. No suspect descriptions have been released.

A second stabbing was reported just over three hours later near Queen Street East and Sherbourne Street. Police were called to the area at approximately 4:08 a.m. after reports of a stabbing outside a residential building.

Officers located a woman in her 40s who had suffered a stab wound. She was transported to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No suspect description has been provided in that case.

It was not immediately clear whether the two incidents are connected.