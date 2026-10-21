Toronto teen charged after allegedly driving impaired on rims, nearly striking pedestrian

Close up of Toronto police uniform with special constable badge. Photo: iStock/Getty Images.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 21, 2026 11:01 am.

A 17-year-old Toronto teen is facing multiple charges after police allege he was driving impaired, nearly hit a pedestrian and continued operating a vehicle despite missing a front tire.

Officers responded to multiple reports of an impaired driver in the area of Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue East in Scarborough at approximately 8:55 p.m. on Oct. 9.

According to investigators, the driver was allegedly impaired and operating the vehicle erratically.

Police further allege the vehicle nearly struck a pedestrian and was being driven on its rims after the front driver-side tire was missing.

The Toronto Police Service Air Support Unit located the vehicle from the air and directed officers on the ground to its location, allowing police to safely stop the vehicle and arrest the driver.

A 17-year-old boy from Toronto has been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance impaired operation with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit, fail to comply with a Youth Criminal Justice Act sentence, novice driver with a blood alcohol concentration above zero and G1 licence holder driving without a qualified accompanying driver.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 6.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identity of the accused cannot be published.

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