U.S. embassy accuses Canadian politicians of interfering in American elections

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford both disputed the suggestion of Canadian interference in the U.S. midterms, after the U.S. embassy in Canada released a list of quotes from Canadian politicians which it claims indicate “plans to influence American politics.”

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly is quoted five times in the list the embassy released Wednesday.

It includes quotes offered without context about pressuring American businesses and targeting U.S. states through counter-tariffs. Joly made the comments while addressing Canada’s response to U.S.-imposed tariffs.

The Canadian Press asked for comment from Joly but she was not made available.

In a news conference on Parliament Hill Wednesday, Carney — flanked by Joly — responded to a question about the U.S. list by pointing out that the United States initiated trade actions against Canada.

“All of our actions are in the interests of Canadian workers, Canadian families and the future of this economy,” Carney told reporters after announcing a $9 billion aid package in response to U.S. tariffs.

Ford, who is also quoted in the U.S. embassy release, said he has “no interest at all” in interfering in American elections.

“I’ll tell you what the American people want. They want certainty, they want stability,” Ford said, noting he spent 20 years in the United States and “loves the American people.”

“We’re going to focus on what we can do here in Ontario and in Canada to make sure we protect our economy, protect the people and protect communities. That’s what we’re going to focus on, and the people of the United States will make that determination in the midterms.”

Americans head to the polls on Nov. 3 for midterm elections that could end Republican control over Congress.

U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra said earlier this month American officials are “closely watching” Canadian politicians for signs of election interference.

During an interview on The Really Big Show podcast released on Oct. 14, Hoekstra said political ads run by the province of Ontario last year could be interpreted as political interference.

U.S. President Donald Trump ended trade talks with Canada in October 2025 after Ontario aired an ad during the World Series using clips of former U.S. president Ronald Reagan criticizing tariffs and supporting free trade.

Hoekstra also cited recent comments by Joly and former prime minister Justin Trudeau and suggested they also could amount to interference.

Hoekstra went on to warn Canadian politicians to keep their “nose out” of American politics in the weeks before the midterm elections.

Trudeau criticized the Trump administration during a discussion at Brown University on Sept. 22.

“There is a pattern here of doing things that are driving up prices for your consumers and not necessarily making anything better for America, by fighting with one of your oldest and best allies,” Trudeau said during the event.

In the interview, Hoekstra said Joly made comments about targeting retaliatory tariffs at “politically sensitive states.”

Joly pushed back last week, telling reporters Canada would never engage in election interference and would “never accept that also being done to us in Canada.”

Joly said she has been to the U.S. in recent months and has met with Democrats and Republicans.

“Fundamentally, what I’ve done in the U.S. is to attract investments,” she said. “I think I’ll be able to have good news of investments by different American companies to Canada. And that’s exactly what I’m doing and that will continue to be my strategy in the U.S. and also around the world.”

Hoekstra said if any actions by Canadians end up amounting to election interference, the United States will respond.

Wednesday’s post from the embassy ended by saying “Americans decide America’s elections.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2026.

— With files from Nick Murray and Catherine Morrison

The Canadian Press