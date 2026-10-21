U.S. embassy accuses Canadian politicians of interfering in American elections

U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra speaks during a fireside chat at the SpaceBound 2026 Conference in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keito Newman The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 21, 2026 3:49 pm.

Last Updated October 21, 2026 4:41 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford both disputed the suggestion of Canadian interference in the U.S. midterms, after the U.S. embassy in Canada released a list of quotes from Canadian politicians which it claims indicate “plans to influence American politics.”

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly is quoted five times in the list the embassy released Wednesday.

It includes quotes offered without context about pressuring American businesses and targeting U.S. states through counter-tariffs. Joly made the comments while addressing Canada’s response to U.S.-imposed tariffs.

The Canadian Press asked for comment from Joly but she was not made available.

In a news conference on Parliament Hill Wednesday, Carney — flanked by Joly — responded to a question about the U.S. list by pointing out that the United States initiated trade actions against Canada.

“All of our actions are in the interests of Canadian workers, Canadian families and the future of this economy,” Carney told reporters after announcing a $9 billion aid package in response to U.S. tariffs.

Ford, who is also quoted in the U.S. embassy release, said he has “no interest at all” in interfering in American elections.

“I’ll tell you what the American people want. They want certainty, they want stability,” Ford said, noting he spent 20 years in the United States and “loves the American people.”

“We’re going to focus on what we can do here in Ontario and in Canada to make sure we protect our economy, protect the people and protect communities. That’s what we’re going to focus on, and the people of the United States will make that determination in the midterms.”

Americans head to the polls on Nov. 3 for midterm elections that could end Republican control over Congress.

U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra said earlier this month American officials are “closely watching” Canadian politicians for signs of election interference.

During an interview on The Really Big Show podcast released on Oct. 14, Hoekstra said political ads run by the province of Ontario last year could be interpreted as political interference.

U.S. President Donald Trump ended trade talks with Canada in October 2025 after Ontario aired an ad during the World Series using clips of former U.S. president Ronald Reagan criticizing tariffs and supporting free trade.

Hoekstra also cited recent comments by Joly and former prime minister Justin Trudeau and suggested they also could amount to interference.

Hoekstra went on to warn Canadian politicians to keep their “nose out” of American politics in the weeks before the midterm elections.

Trudeau criticized the Trump administration during a discussion at Brown University on Sept. 22.

“There is a pattern here of doing things that are driving up prices for your consumers and not necessarily making anything better for America, by fighting with one of your oldest and best allies,” Trudeau said during the event.

In the interview, Hoekstra said Joly made comments about targeting retaliatory tariffs at “politically sensitive states.”

Joly pushed back last week, telling reporters Canada would never engage in election interference and would “never accept that also being done to us in Canada.”

Joly said she has been to the U.S. in recent months and has met with Democrats and Republicans.

“Fundamentally, what I’ve done in the U.S. is to attract investments,” she said. “I think I’ll be able to have good news of investments by different American companies to Canada. And that’s exactly what I’m doing and that will continue to be my strategy in the U.S. and also around the world.”

Hoekstra said if any actions by Canadians end up amounting to election interference, the United States will respond.

Wednesday’s post from the embassy ended by saying “Americans decide America’s elections.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2026.

— With files from Nick Murray and Catherine Morrison

The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'That's crazy': Legendary environmentalist David Suzuki speaks out against Bradford's plan for Toronto's water

World renowned environmentalist and activist David Suzuki spoke out Wednesday about mayoral candidate Brad Bradford's plan for Toronto's water and how it is managed, saying a fundamental need should not...

5h ago

Toddler suffers critical injuries after woman, group of children struck by vehicle in Oshawa

A two-year-old girl is being airlifted to hospital after a woman and group of five small children were struck by a vehicle in Oshawa, police say. The collision happened in the area of Ryerson Crescent...

5h ago

Anti-racism group calls for investigation into OPP recruit evaluations

An anti-racism organization is calling for an investigation into how Ontario's provincial police force assesses new recruits, as three Black recruits allege they faced racial discrimination during their year of probation.

1h ago

Shots fired at North York business

Toronto police are investigating after a North York business was shot at on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to Yonge Street and Nipigon Avenue just before 4 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Once...

1h ago

Top Stories

'That's crazy': Legendary environmentalist David Suzuki speaks out against Bradford's plan for Toronto's water

World renowned environmentalist and activist David Suzuki spoke out Wednesday about mayoral candidate Brad Bradford's plan for Toronto's water and how it is managed, saying a fundamental need should not...

5h ago

Toddler suffers critical injuries after woman, group of children struck by vehicle in Oshawa

A two-year-old girl is being airlifted to hospital after a woman and group of five small children were struck by a vehicle in Oshawa, police say. The collision happened in the area of Ryerson Crescent...

5h ago

Anti-racism group calls for investigation into OPP recruit evaluations

An anti-racism organization is calling for an investigation into how Ontario's provincial police force assesses new recruits, as three Black recruits allege they faced racial discrimination during their year of probation.

1h ago

Shots fired at North York business

Toronto police are investigating after a North York business was shot at on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to Yonge Street and Nipigon Avenue just before 4 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Once...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:52
Carney says he addressed trade issues in phone call with Trump

Prime Minister Mark Carney said he spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump over the phone and discussed a wide range of topics including 'some of the issues around trade.'

2h ago

1:39
Sunshine continues but risk of frost for some GTA areas

A sunny outlook for the rest of the week but a risk for frost with cooler temperatures overnight. The latest forecast from weather specialist Kabir Bageria.

October 20, 2026 1:41 pm EST EST

5:05
Down to the wire in Toronto mayoral race; latest poll and campaigning

The latest on the Toronto mayoral race with less than a week to go until election day. Alan Carter has the latest.

October 20, 2026 1:08 pm EST EST

3:33
Memorial bicycle sculpture installed along Etobicoke bike lanes

A sculpture dedicated to cyclists who have lost their lives on Toronto's streets was erected near Bloor Street West and Islington Avenue, as advocacy groups are set to hold a rally Tuesday. The latest developments from Afua Baah.

October 20, 2026 1:13 pm EST EST

5:37
Crombie outlines plan to extend TTC Line 2 west if elected Mississauga mayor

Mississauga mayoral candidate Bonnie Crombie reveals details of her plan for a western expansion of the TTC's Line 2, if elected mayor of that city. Nick Westoll has the details.

October 20, 2026 1:20 pm EST EST

More Videos