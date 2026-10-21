Police locate suspect vehicle involved in fatal Vaughan hit and run

In an update released Friday, investigators said information provided by members of the public led them to security video that captured the suspect vehicle. The vehicle has been identified as a white Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van, model years 2020 to 2022. Photo: York Regional Police/YouTube.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 21, 2026 10:03 am.

York Regional Police (YRP) have tracked down the suspect vehicle believed to have been driven by a man facing charges in a hit-and-run collision that killed a woman in Vaughan earlier this month.

The woman, who police say was a live-in caregiver on her way to work, exited a bus at Pine Valley Drive and Major Mackenzie around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 4. She was walking northbound along the narrow shoulder of Pine Valley when she was struck by the driver of a vehicle that was also travelling northbound.

The driver involved allegedly fled the scene. The woman wasn’t discovered until two days later, when a passerby noticed a suitcase that belonged to the victim on the side of the road before 3 p.m. on Oct. 6. She has not been identified.

Late last week, Kamel Hazime, 41, of Vaughan, was arrested and charged with failure to stop after accident resulting in death. Days earlier, authorities identified the suspect vehicle as a white 2020 to 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van, which was captured on video surveillance.

Police say the Sprinter van was located on Oct. 20.

“Investigators thank everyone who provided information and assisted with the investigation,” a police spokesperson said via a press release.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact YRP.

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