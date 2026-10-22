1 seriously injured after 2-vehicle collision in Leaside

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins

By Joseph Ryan

Posted October 22, 2026 8:26 pm.

One person has serious but non-life threatening injuries after a two-vehicle collision on Thursday evening, according to Toronto paramedics.

Police were called to Bayview Avenue and McRae Drive in the Leaside neighbourhood just before 7:15 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Police say one of the vehicles were flipped over and the driver had to be extricated.

Paramedics say four people were transported to a hospital, one with serious but non-life threatening injuries, and three others with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

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