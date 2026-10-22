1 seriously injured after 2-vehicle collision in Leaside
Posted October 22, 2026 8:26 pm.
One person has serious but non-life threatening injuries after a two-vehicle collision on Thursday evening, according to Toronto paramedics.
Police were called to Bayview Avenue and McRae Drive in the Leaside neighbourhood just before 7:15 p.m. for reports of a crash.
Police say one of the vehicles were flipped over and the driver had to be extricated.
Paramedics say four people were transported to a hospital, one with serious but non-life threatening injuries, and three others with minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is still unknown.