1 seriously injured after 2-vehicle collision in Leaside

One person has serious but non-life threatening injuries after a two-vehicle collision on Thursday evening, according to Toronto paramedics.

Police were called to Bayview Avenue and McRae Drive in the Leaside neighbourhood just before 7:15 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Police say one of the vehicles were flipped over and the driver had to be extricated.

Paramedics say four people were transported to a hospital, one with serious but non-life threatening injuries, and three others with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.