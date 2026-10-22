4 men arrested after allegedly breaking into downtown Toronto building to take social media photos

Toronto police have arrested four men for allegedly breaking and entering into a downtown Toronto building to take photos for social media. (TPS/HO)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted October 22, 2026 4:47 pm.

Last Updated October 22, 2026 4:48 pm.

Toronto police have arrested four men for allegedly breaking and entering into a downtown building to take photos for social media.

Police responded to a call for a break-and-enter in the area of Bremner Boulevard and Lower Simcoe Street shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 18.

Officers allege the four men forced entry into a restricted area of the building and then went to the rooftop to take photographs. Police also say while fleeing, the men allegedly assaulted the security guard and building manager.

They were later found in the area by police and arrested.

Police have identified the suspects as, Liam Shannon, 18, of Welland, Amirsalar Lotifiof, 20, of Newmarket, Alejandro Gonzalez, 20, of Toronto, and Zane Archambault, 20, of St. Catharines.

All four are facing charges of breaking and entering, two counts of assault, possession of break and enter instruments, and assault with intent to resist arrest.

In addition to the four charges, police are also charging Archambault with breaching his probation.

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