Man, 76, dies in hospital following hit and run collision in Ajax: police

Durham Regional Police officers and police tape. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 22, 2026 9:13 am.

Durham Regional Police say a 76-year-old man died in hospital from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run collision in Ajax over the weekend.

Police were called to the area of Ringer Road and Harwood Avenue North, north of Kingston Road East, just before 5 p.m. on Oct. 17 for reports of a pedestrian collision.

It’s alleged a 76-year-old man was walking within the crosswalk across Harwood Avenue North when he was struck by a white 2014 Dodge Ram pickup. The driver of the Dodge pickup failed to remain at the scene, police said.

Authorities noted that the man’s injuries were initially considered minor but his condition deteriorated, and he was transported to a Toronto trauma centre, where he later died.

The suspect vehicle and the driver, a 69-year-old woman, were located shortly after the collision. Police did not share details on charges.

“Members of the DRPS Collision Investigation Unit have since been notified of the incident and have commenced a further investigation. The cause of this collision remains under investigation,” a police spokesperson said via a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the authorities.

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