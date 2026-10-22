Driver fled scene after hitting pedestrian in Scarborough: police

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Joseph Ryan

Posted October 22, 2026 11:22 pm.

Toronto police say a man was taken to hospital after he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Scarborough late Thursday evening.

Officers were called to Eglinton Avenue East and Mason Road just before 9:45 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.

Investigators say the pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital, but details on his injuries were not immediately available. The driver who struck the person failed to remain at the scene, taking off before police arrived.

No further details were immediately available.

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