The Big Story
The political influence of Europe’s Gen Z
Posted October 22, 2026 7:19 am.
Protests have erupted across Europe, as activists seek for radical political and societal change.
In France, young people are looking to improve school conditions and access to education. Similar to those in Albania, Italy, and Serbia, where protesters are revolting against government corruption and the cost-of-living crisis.
Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Paul Waldie, European correspondent for The Globe and Mail to discuss the impact of Gen Z grass-roots movements, how governments could respond to their protesting populations, and when we could see the violence come to an end.You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.