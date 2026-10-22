From Pickering to Spain: rising Ontario soccer star goes global

Adelina Kristo was a natural since her first house league game and quickly developed a deep passion for soccer, striving to get better, help her coaches, and lead her teammates.

As captain of Pickering FC’s 2014 Girls team, she received an invitation to play in Spain with Barcelona Training Academy and among her many accolades, won silver at the USA Cup.

Adelina Kristo

On top of soccer, Adelina runs cross-country and track, trains privately in addition to her club practices, and is involved in multiple extra-curricular activities.

Her teachers and coaches describe her as a natural leader, not because she needs to be the loudest voice on the field, but because her work ethic, attitude and commitment inspire the people around her.

Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as awesome as Adelina? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!