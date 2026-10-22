1 dead, 2 others injured after fiery 3-vehicle crash in King Township

A York Regional Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 22, 2026 6:36 am.

One person is dead and two others have been injured following a fiery three-vehicle crash in King Township early Thursday morning, York Regional Police (YRP) say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Davis Drive West at approximately 4:38 a.m. after reports of a serious collision.

Initial reports from police indicated two vehicles were involved and that one vehicle had caught fire. In a subsequent update, investigators confirmed the crash involved three vehicles, with one vehicle remaining actively on fire as crews worked at the scene.

Police said Davis Drive was closed as emergency personnel responded. The closure was later expanded from Hwy. 400 to Keele Street to allow investigators and firefighters to safely manage the scene.

YRP later confirmed the collision resulted in three casualties, including one deceased person and two people who suffered minor injuries.

Investigators have not said what led to the crash and are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the collision.

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