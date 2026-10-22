More charges laid against man accused of taking photos of child in Kew Gardens washroom

Toronto police have brought more charges against a man who is already facing voyeurism charges in connection with an investigation dating back to August.

Police say on Aug. 25, an 11-year-old girl entered the washroom at Kew Gardens while the male suspect was already inside.

When the girl went into the stall, he allegedly took photos of her through the gaps in the stall. When the child went to find help, the suspect fled the scene.

On Aug. 31, Hans Martins-Gonzalez, 36, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with one count of secretly observe/record person expecting privacy.

After further investigation, police also charged him with four counts of possession of property obtained by crime, criminal harassment and two counts of mischief under $5,000.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 1.

Police believe there may be more alleged victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them