Officials to provide update on fatal fire at CFB Wainwright in Alberta

This composite of handout images shows Canadian Armed Forces members, left to right, Pte. Hayden Lykkemark, Pte. Shaun Farrell, Pte. Aidan Goulding and Sgt. Morgan Wong, who died during a training exercise at CFB Wainwright in Alberta, on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Canadian Armed Forces (Mandatory credit) Canadian Armed Forces

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 22, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated October 22, 2026 5:55 am.

EDMONTON — Officials are set to provide an update today about a devastating fire at a Canadian military base in Alberta that left four soldiers dead and dozens more injured.

Maj.-Gen. Wade Rutland of the 1st Canadian Division has said Saturday’s blaze began as a grass fire, but a violent windstorm sent flames racing toward soldiers training at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright.

The fire initially sent 39 wounded to various hospitals, and officials said Wednesday that number was down to 27, with 13 in critical condition.

Roughly 150 people attended a vigil late Wednesday at a church in the nearby town of Wainwright, Alta., southeast of Edmonton.

Prayers were said, songs were sung and the names of those killed were read aloud, followed by a moment of silence.

Mayor Bruce Pugh says the last few days have been tough, but activities at the base have started to return to normal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22. 2026.

The Canadian Press

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