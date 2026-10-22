Ottawa tells its diplomats not to meet with U.S. midterm candidates

OTTAWA — Canadian diplomats were directed this week not to meet with or attend events with candidates in the U.S. midterm elections.

Glen Linder, assistant deputy minister for the Americas at Global Affairs Canada, sent a memo midday Tuesday to members of the foreign service in the United States.

The memo, which was obtained by The Canadian Press, says if diplomats find themselves “in the same physical space” as a candidate or elected official, they should avoid being photographed or having their name or position appear in any public communications materials.

It says meetings or events with other elected officials who aren’t candidates in the midterms can happen if necessary, but they should be discussed in advance with senior officials.

The memo says these instructions are similar to those in place during election periods in Canada, when public servants are expected to avoid contact with elected officials except in exceptional circumstances.

“Especially in view of heightened sensitivity, we need to take our obligation of non-partisanship extremely seriously and take a very risk-averse approach,” says the memo.

The memo comes as the Trump administration accuses Canadian politicians of interfering in American elections.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford both disputed claims of Canadian interference in the U.S. midterms on Wednesday, after the U.S. embassy in Canada released a list of quotes from Canadian politicians which it claimed indicate “plans to influence American politics.”

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly is quoted five times in the list the embassy released Wednesday.

The list includes quotes from Joly offered without context about pressuring American businesses and targeting U.S. states through counter-tariffs. Joly made the comments while addressing Canada’s response to U.S.-imposed tariffs.

In a news conference on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, Carney — flanked by Joly — responded to a question about the America accusations by pointing out it was the United States which initiated trade actions against Canada.

“All of our actions are in the interests of Canadian workers, Canadian families and the future of this economy,” Carney told reporters after announcing a $9 billion aid package in response to U.S. tariffs.

Ford, who is also quoted in the U.S. embassy release, said he has “no interest at all” in interfering in American elections.

“I’ll tell you what the American people want. They want certainty, they want stability,” Ford said, adding he spent 20 years in the United States and “loves the American people.”

Janice Charette, Canada’s chief trade negotiator to the United States, said during a discussion at the Toronto Global Forum on Thursday that Donald Trump will continue to be president after the midterm elections and his administration will still drive trade policy.

“The role of Congress and the role of the Senate may or may not change through all of that,” she said. “We will remain absolutely focused on what Canada’s objectives are here and pursue them whenever the moment arrives.

“Canada will continue to work to try to put our best foot forward and make the best case for Canada.”

As that discussion began, vice chair of BMO Financial Group Brian Tobin said he wanted assurance, “mostly for the peace and tranquility of the ambassador to Canada from the United States,” that she was not engaged in any kind of electoral activity at the event.

“I think we’re good,” Charette said as the audience laughed.

Americans head to the polls on Nov. 3 for midterm elections that could end Republican control of Congress.

U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra said earlier this month American officials are “closely watching” Canadian politicians for signs of election interference.

Hoekstra went on to warn Canadian politicians to keep their “nose out” of American politics in the weeks before the midterm elections.

In the interview, Hoekstra said Joly made comments about targeting retaliatory tariffs at “politically sensitive states.”

Joly pushed back last week, telling reporters Canada would never engage in election interference and would “never accept that also being done to us in Canada.”

Joly said she has been to the U.S. in recent months and has met with Democrats and Republicans.

“Fundamentally, what I’ve done in the U.S. is to attract investments,” she said. “I think I’ll be able to have good news of investments by different American companies to Canada. And that’s exactly what I’m doing and that will continue to be my strategy in the U.S. and also around the world.”

Hoekstra said if any actions by Canadians end up amounting to election interference, the United States will respond.

Wednesday’s post from the embassy ended by saying “Americans decide America’s elections.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2026.

— With files from Nick Murray and Catherine Morrison

The Canadian Press