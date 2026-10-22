The 4 soldiers killed in fast-moving fire at CFB Wainwright in Alberta

This composite of handout images shows Canadian Armed Forces members, left to right, Pte. Hayden Lykkemark, Pte. Shaun Farrell, Pte. Aidan Goulding and Sgt. Morgan Wong, who died during a training exercise at CFB Wainwright in Alberta, on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Canadian Armed Forces (Mandatory credit) Canadian Armed Forces

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 22, 2026 8:06 pm.

Last Updated October 22, 2026 8:32 pm.

WAINWRIGHT — Four Armed Forces members were killed when a fast-moving fire overwhelmed soldiers during a training exercise at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, southeast of Edmonton, on Saturday. Dozens of others were injured, with 27 remaining in hospital as of Thursday.

Here’s a look at the four who died:

Pte. Shaun Farrell

Farrell, a 23-year-old member of the 3rd Battalion Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry based at Edmonton, was from Prince Albert, Sask.

He was born in South Africa and immigrated with his family as a teen.

He was diagnosed with dyslexia and Asperger’s syndrome but met life’s obstacles with resilience and determination, his family said in a statement.

“He consistently refused to let labels or low expectations define his potential.”

It was his lifelong goal to join the military and he wore his uniform with pride, they said.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, in a tribute in the House of Commons, said Farrell was generous and loyal and known in his battalion as the grandmaster of chess.

“His loss will be felt deeply by his family, friends, fellow service members, and all who knew him,” Premier Scott Moe added in a statement.

Pte. Aidan Goulding

The 23-year-old of North Vancouver was also a member of the 3rd Battalion Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry.

His family said he was an exceptional athlete and, after high school, became a mechanic.

He later quit to join the Army.

“Although he was making excellent money and had a good life, he decided he wanted to defend his country. His goal was to work for Special OPs and then onto CSIS,” his mother, Sonia Monk, and older brother, Wylder Goulding, said in a statement.

“He was the guy that kept people’s spirits up, a contagious laugh and a cheeky smile, he took his role in the army seriously, and our family and his dear friends have suffered a great loss.”

They said he loved his adopted army family and was looking forward to peacekeeping in Latvia.

“Before he went to basic training, he said, ‘I know I have one life to live, and I’m gonna make the best out of it.’ That was our Aidan.”

He went above and beyond in his service, added the prime minister.

“Pte. Goulding met every hardship with a joke, and when others struggled, he shouldered more than his share without ever being asked,” said Carney.

Pte. Hayden Lykkemark

The 19-year-old was from Langley, B.C., and served with the 3rd Battalion Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry.

“Pte. Lykkemark was known for his gift for lightening a hard day, his quick wit. He dreamed of a career in law enforcement,” said Carney.

Trevor Plater, who coached Lykkemark in rugby his senior year at Langley Secondary School, said he was “always looking out for everybody.”

Plater added that all of the team and Lykkemark’s schoolmates thought of him as a best friend.

B.C. Premier David Eby recognized Lykkemark and Goulding in a social media post.

“In this moment of profound heartbreak, as British Columbians and Canadians, let’s wrap our arms around their families, supporting them and joining in the mourning of this horrible tragedy,” he said.

Sgt. Morgan Wong

The 26-year-old from Edmonton was a reservist with the Loyal Edmonton Regiment, serving with the 3rd Battalion Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry.

“He was an incredible person who was always there whenever anyone needed him,” his family said in a statement.

“He loved being active and spending time with his friends and family. He was extremely proud to serve with the Canadian Armed Forces.”

They said he earned a bachelor of commerce degree from the University of Alberta, as well as certificates in real estate and civil-military leadership.

He joined the Forces in 2017, and for the last four years worked as a financial analyst and manager with the Alberta government. He also served as a first responder with St. John Ambulance.

He served in Latvia from October 2024 to June 2025, and was preparing for a second tour in Europe.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Sergeant Morgan Wong of the Loyal Edmonton Regiment, and all those who lost their lives yesterday at Wainwright,” the 49th Battalion Loyal Edmonton Regiment Association said in a social media post.

“Our thoughts and prayers are also with the injured, their loved ones and everyone affected by this tragedy.

“We will remember them.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2026.

— By Dayne Patterson and Bill Graveland in Calgary, Nick Murray in Ottawa and Ian Bickis in Winnipeg

The Canadian Press

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