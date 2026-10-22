2 motorcyclists suffer life-threatening injuries in suspected racing crash on Bayview Avenue, police say

A police car from the Toronto Police Service is responding with lights and sirens to a highway accident. Photo: iStock/Getty Images.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 22, 2026 5:40 am.

Two motorcyclists were rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after a suspected racing crash on Bayview Avenue early Thursday morning.

Toronto police told 680 NewsRadio the collision happened at approximately 12:15 a.m. near Bayview Avenue and Pottery Road in the Don Valley area.

Investigators say it appears both motorcycles were travelling southbound on Bayview Avenue at a high rate of speed when the riders lost control and crashed.

Paramedics transported both injured riders to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The crash prompted the closure of Bayview Avenue at Pottery Road as police investigated the scene. Authorities said the roadway was expected to reopen before the morning rush hour.

Police have not released the ages or identities of the riders, and the circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

The latest collision comes less than five months after a fatal motorcycle crash in the same area. On May 26, a motorcyclist died after losing control near Bayview Avenue and Pottery Road. Authorities noted at the time the motorcyclist racing with a group when he collided with another vehicle, leading to the fatal crash.

Anyone with information about Thursday’s collision is asked to contact Toronto police.

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