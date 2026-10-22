Toronto police say three arrests have been made following what investigators called violent robberies that stemmed from sales originating on online marketplaces.

Superintendent Paul Krawczyk detailed results of the investigation at a press conference on Thursday, indicating that some of the high-valued items targeted in the robberies included luxury watches. In July, one victim agreed to sell a watch after communicating with an prospective buyer online.

“When the victim arrived to complete the sale, they were allegedly ambushed by several suspects, assaulted with crow bars, and seriously injured,” said Krawczyk. “The suspects then fled with the watch.”

Krawczyk said investigators determined that the three suspects were connected to other robberies involving similar items.

“On Oct. 9, investigators learned that the suspects had arranged another meeting with someone selling a luxury watch,” he said. “[Officers] attended the meeting location and arrested two 17-year-old males who had arrived at the location with a stolen car and stolen plates.”

One of the male youths was found to be in possession of a firearm. Krawczyk said both youths face more than 30 charges, including firearm offences. They were not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

“Of particular concern, both were already subject to conditions prohibiting them from possessing firearms. One had prior convictions, while another was on a peace bond,” the superintendent said.

On Oct. 10, a third suspect, identified as Desmond Okuohae, 18, of Toronto, was arrested. He’s facing charges including robbery and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

“Further investigation has also linked the accused to two additional incidents involving high-value items dating back to March and April; one involving the theft of a laptop and a second incident involving rare Pokémon trading cards worth more than $80,000,” said Krawczyk.

This is a developing story