1 seriously injured in two-alarm Etobicoke fire

One person has been taken to hospital following a two-alarm fire in a residential building in Etobicoke.

Toronto Fire crews were called to a building on Michael Power Place in the Bloor Street West and Dundas Street West area just after 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Paramedics tell CityNews they assessed three people on the scene. One person was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. One other individual suffered minor injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital. A third person was treated for minor smoke inhalation.

The origin and cause of the blaze is under investigation.