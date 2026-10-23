1 seriously injured in two-alarm Etobicoke fire

Smoke damage is seen from an apartment building on Michael Power Place in Etobicoke on Oct. 23, 2026. CITYNEWS/Rob Ramlackhan

By John Marchesan

Posted October 23, 2026 5:25 pm.

Last Updated October 23, 2026 6:23 pm.

One person has been taken to hospital following a two-alarm fire in a residential building in Etobicoke.

Toronto Fire crews were called to a building on Michael Power Place in the Bloor Street West and Dundas Street West area just after 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Paramedics tell CityNews they assessed three people on the scene. One person was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. One other individual suffered minor injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital. A third person was treated for minor smoke inhalation.

The origin and cause of the blaze is under investigation.

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