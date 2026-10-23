3 children missing in Scarborough parental abduction: police

A Toronto woman is wanted in connection to a parental abduction investigation in Scarborough.

Police say they responded to a call for an abduction just after 11:30 a.m. on Friday in the Midland Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East area.

Officers allege three children, 4-month-old Anastasia, 3-year-old Irina, and 6-year-old Daniel have been taken from a semi-supervised visit by their mother, who does not have custody of the children.

Police say 4-month-old Anastasia, 3-year-old Irina, and 6-year-old Daniel were abducted by their mother who does not have custody of them. (TPS/HO)

Investigators say the children were visiting a family member, and the accused allegedly took the children and fled the premises.

Police are now searching for the mother, Somerda Miclescu, 22, of Toronto. She is wanted for abduction by parent.

Police believe Miclescu is driving a 2017 White Ford Expedition, with Ontario license plate number DJJS 875.

Police are on the lookout for a 2017 white Ford Expedition driven by Miclescu. (TPS/HO)

Officers describe her as five-feet and seven inches in height, and around 180 pounds in weight. She also has long dark black hair, and was last seen wearing a long black skirt and a dark-coloured top.

Police have released a images in hopes of locating Miclescu and the children.