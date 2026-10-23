Canada, EU working on digital trade agreement ahead of summit next week

The flags of Canada and the European Union are shown before Prime Minister Mark Carney's address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted October 23, 2026 1:08 pm.

Last Updated October 23, 2026 1:34 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada and the EU are continuing negotiations on a digital trade agreement that would make it easier for businesses to buy and sell across borders.

International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu was in Ireland on Thursday to push forward negotiations ahead of next week’s Canada-EU Summit in Montreal.

In a statement, Sidhu says Canada and the EU are “closing in on an agreement” to help “create less friction” around e-signatures and e-contracts, paperless trade, secure cross-border data flows, duties on electronic transmissions and e-commerce.

Sidhu says Canada exported nearly $15 billion in digital services to the EU in 2024 and there is an opportunity now to grow that further with an agreement in place.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has been working on establishing closer links with Europe, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has suggested Canada could become the first associate member of the European Union.

The two sides are expected to announce the next steps in the deepening partnership at the Canada-EU Summit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2026.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

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