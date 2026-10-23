Carney not worried about closer Turkish ties amid nation’s treatment of LGBTQ+ groups

ISTANBUL — Prime Minister Mark Carney is defending Canada’s decision to seek closer ties with Turkey amid criticism that the country has infringed on LGBTQ+ rights.

Carney is in Turkey for a three-day trip to strike a new “strategic partnership” for deeper economic and social ties with the NATO ally.

A joint statement released Thursday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated Canada and Turkey have shared values, including “human rights, individual liberties, democracy and the rule of law.”

In recent months Turkish authorities have targeted multiple LGBTQ+ groups and individuals, detaining dozens of activists, breaking into association offices and raiding popular hangouts.

Last month, Canada opted against joining Germany, France and others in condemning Turkey’s crackdown on LGBTQ+ organizations.

Canada signed an Oct. 7 statement from the Equal Rights Coalition denouncing the persecution of LGBTQ+ groups and the global rise in discriminatory rhetoric, though that statement did not mention Turkey by name.

Carney told reporters in Istanbul on Friday that Canada’s first priority is protecting and promoting their rights at home.

“Part of the way we discharge that is to be a truly sovereign nation. Part of the way we become a truly sovereign nation and reinforce our sovereignty is to have a broad range of partnerships around the world,” he said.

Asked about the message sent to Canadians by his new partnership with Turkey, Carney said “engagement is not approval.” He also said the degree of that engagement can depend on the other country’s values.

Carney has broached deeper ties with other nations accused of human rights abuses over the past year, including Saudi Arabia and China. He argued Friday that being in the room with countries that don’t share Canada’s values is better than being outside.

“Because we’re engaged, we are able to raise directly with the senior authorities in these countries how we view the world and what our expectations are,” Carney said.

The prime minister said Canada raised human rights concerns during bilateral meetings with Turkish officials but would not say whether he spoke to Erdogan directly about the issue. His office says Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand raised human rights in meetings with her counterpart on Thursday.

Carney said his conversations with world leaders are best when they are “direct and open” but not reported broadly in the media.

Asked whether he thought he was legitimizing Erdogan’s actions by engaging with him, Carney said no.

Before Carney travelled to Turkey, experts noted his approach to international diplomacy and social values differs sharply from his predecessor, former prime minister Justin Trudeau.

“I just don’t think the Carney government wants to make that a priority in the way that perhaps the Trudeau government was a little more willing to see foreign policy as a tool for moralizing their preferred social values,” said Bessma Momani, political science professor at the University of Waterloo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2026.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press