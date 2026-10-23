The death of the dinner party

When was the last time you host a dinner party? Not for special occasion, just for the sake of it. How about the last time you went to one? Odds are, it’s been awhile. With generations living in smaller homes, drinking less, and with less expendable income, they’re becoming a rarer occurrence. But with the demise of the dinner party, what else are we losing?

Host Catherine Jette is speaking with Cathrin Bradbury, a columnist for the Toronto Star, about what the dinner party was and what we’re losing as a society as we push its existence to the fringes.

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