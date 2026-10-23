The Big Story

The death of the dinner party

Table set for dinner. (iStock) Boris_Kuznets

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted October 23, 2026 7:14 am.

When was the last time you host a dinner party? Not for special occasion, just for the sake of it. How about the last time you went to one? Odds are, it’s been awhile. With generations living in smaller homes, drinking less, and with less expendable income, they’re becoming a rarer occurrence. But with the demise of the dinner party, what else are we losing?

Host Catherine Jette is speaking with Cathrin Bradbury, a columnist for the Toronto Star, about what the dinner party was and what we’re losing as a society as we push its existence to the fringes.

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