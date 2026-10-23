Inquest into death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet set to continue after early pause

Claudette Beals, the mother of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, alleges police pushed her daughter toward the balcony of her apartment before she fell to her death.

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 23, 2026 10:56 am.

A coroner’s inquest into the death of a Toronto woman who fell from a highrise balcony in the presence of police is set to resume Friday afternoon after adjourning early on Thursday.

The inquest into the death of 29-year-old Regis Korchinski-Paquet was paused roughly an hour into Thursday’s proceedings after her mother made a new allegation against police.

Claudette Beals testified that she saw officers push her daughter toward the balcony.

The presiding coroner, Dr. David Cameron, told jurors Thursday counsel were strategizing on how to best have them hear evidence related to the circumstances of Korchinski-Paquet’s death “in a clear and fair manner.”

As the inquest reconvened Friday morning, Cameron said counsel had worked “very late into the evening to reach a consensus on how to proceed forward” but weren’t “quite there yet.”

He encouraged jurors to review and discuss the evidence until 3 p.m., when he would provide an update on the situation.

Beals is expected to continue her testimony when the inquest begins hearing evidence again.

Earlier Thursday, she said that the family struggled at times to deal with Korchinski-Paquet’s seizures and would have benefited from support and education regarding epilepsy.

The inquest has heard Korchinski-Paquet experienced seizures from epilepsy and had two on May 27, 2020, the day she died.

Her seizures were often followed by periods of erratic and aggressive behaviour, the inquest has heard.

Related:

Regis Korchinski-Paquet’s mother, Claudette Beals, is comforted after singing at a public memorial and walk for justice held to honour the woman who fell to her death from a balcony while police were in her apartment in Toronto on Saturday July 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio/
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