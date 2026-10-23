Man arrested in drug trafficking investigation after community complaints in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police have arrested a man in connection with a drug trafficking investigation after community members complained about drug trafficking in the Meadowvale area.

The investigation began in September, resulting in the execution of a search warrant on Oct. 10 at a home near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Derry Road.

During the search investigators found and seized four firearms, including a 9mm automatic machine gun and three handguns. They also seized a large quantity of drugs, including cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, cannabis, hashish and prescription pills.

Multiple firearms were seized when police executed a search warrant at a home near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Derry Road on Oct. 20, 2026. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police

Daniel Ross, 40, from Mississauga is facing a total of 23 drug and weapon related charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, possession for the purpose of distributing cannabis, Schedule I and Schedule III drugs and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Peel police.