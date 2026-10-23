‘No merit’ to U.S. claims Canada is interfering ahead of midterms: Carney

Prime Minister Mark Carney makes his way to a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey Friday, Oct. 23, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted October 23, 2026 5:53 am.

Last Updated October 23, 2026 6:55 am.

ISTANBUL — Prime Minister Mark Carney says there is “no merit” to American claims that Canadians might be interfering in U.S. politics ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Officials in the Trump administration, including U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra, have claimed Canadian politicians are interfering in the democratic process south of the border.

Hoekstra has said the administration is watching Canadian politicians closely ahead of the midterms and warned them to butt out of American politics.

Carney has consistently rebutted accusations of electoral interference and told reporters in Turkey today that he’s “disappointed” the U.S. envoy is spreading those claims.

Canadian diplomats were told this week not to meet with or attend events with candidates in the U.S. midterm elections amid a period of “heightened sensitivity.”

The prime minister says Canada has deep diplomatic ties to the United States but is careful to avoid even the perception of interference in electoral processes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2026.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

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