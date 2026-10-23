No service on portion of Lakeshore West GO train line this weekend

GO Transit train. Photo: CityNews.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted October 23, 2026 12:30 pm.

You might need to make some adjustments to your weekend plans or travel routes if they involve taking the Lakeshore West line, especially if you’re travelling in or out of downtown Toronto.

There will be no GO train service between Aldershot GO and Union Station on Saturday and Sunday due to planned construction.

GO trains will run between Niagara Falls and Aldershot GO and replacement GO buses will run between West Harbour GO and Union Station Bus Terminal.

The following stops will have no GO transit service:

  • Appleby
  • Bronte
  • Port Credit
  • Long Branch
  • Mimico
  • Exhibition

“During the closure, crews are conducting important construction work and necessary maintenance to support faster, more frequent service on the Lakeshore West,” a bulletin on the Metrolinx website says.

Click here for alternate routes and trip planning

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