Ontario introducing digital provincial credentials, guaranteeing access to physical ID

The government of Ontario is beginning to introduce digital provincial credentials in a phased manner, starting with the Ontario photo card, issued to Ontario residents who do not have a driver’s licence.

Announced in a press release issued by the Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement on Friday, the move is meant to “strengthen digital security and give people more choice and convenience,” while also being more cost-effective.

“Digital credentials would support a more seamless and connected customer experience while providing an added layer of security by reducing the risk of lost or stolen identification and identity theft,” read the release.

The Province will begin consultations on developing the digital credentials in late 2026 and thereafter a digital version of the Ontario photo card will be introduced as a use case test. It will provide official proof of identification and can be used for basic transactions like opening a bank account or accessing services that require ID.

Based on learnings in this first phase, the Province intends to introduce digital driver’s licences and health cards, all of which can be stored on mobile devices and used to access services online or in person.

Alongside the introduction of digital credentials, the Province is also planning on introducing legislation in 2027 that would “protect Ontarians’ right to obtain and use only physical identification,” with digital credentials being strictly optional.

Ontario will join other provinces that already offer digital ID including Alberta, Quebec and British Columbia.