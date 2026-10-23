Raptors hold off Wizards to open season with back-to-back wins

Scottie Barnes had 28 points and 14 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors continued their stellar defensive start to the season with a 112-102 victory over the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

RJ Barrett added 23 points and Kawhi Leonard scored 16 for Toronto, which forced 23 Washington turnovers after Chicago committed 27 in the Raptors’ season-opening victory on Wednesday.

Trae Young had 22 points and 12 assists for the Wizards, who trailed throughout and were down by 17 in the second quarter before closing within a point in the third.

Tre Johnson added 20 points, but Anthony Davis finished with only nine on 3-for-12 shooting in his second career game for Washington. He had 34 points Wednesday in their season-opening victory.

Toronto led 18-6 on the offensive glass and 52-32 in points in the paint.

The Wizards closed within a possession for the first time since the first quarter on Bilal Coulibaly’s layup to make it 64-61 early in the third, and got it to one with a 9-0 run.

Jamison Battle’s 3-pointer made it 81-77 at the end of the third, and Toronto maintained a multiple-possession lead throughout the fourth.

It was all Raptors early.

Barrett and Leonard hit 3-pointers to open the scoring. Collin Murray-Boyles’ steal and dunk stretched it to 22-11 and completed a 12-3 run, and Barrett and Allen Graves hit the first two baskets of the second quarter to make it 38-21.

Up next

Raptors visit Minnesota on Sunday.