Stan Cho returns as Ontario parliamentary assistant, months after spending scandal

Ontario's former tourism minister MPP Stan Cho has been hired as a provincial parliamentary assistant just months after stepping down from his role as minister over a spending scandal.

By Mark McAllister

Posted October 23, 2026 1:18 pm.

Just three months after resigning over a hotel spending scandal, Ontario’s previous tourism minister is back in a new role at Queens Park.

Stan Cho is now parliamentary assistant to Education Minister Paul Calandra. This comes just months after he stepped down for expensing over $16,000 over three years in Toronto hotel stays despite living six kilometers from the legislature.

Parliamentary assistants receive over $22,000 on top of an MPP salary.

In a statement posted on X in July, Cho said he has repaid all of his expenses in full.

“Looking back now, I made a mistake. I am taking full responsibility, as I do not want to be a distraction from our plan to grow the economy, keep families safe, and build this province,” Cho previously stated.

Stiles calls for Cho to be fired

In a statement on Friday, NDP opposition leader Marit Stiles called on the Premier to fire Cho.

“It’s time for the Premier to show some respect for people’s hard-earned tax dollars and fire Stan Cho,” she wrote.

Cho is not the only change in the list of parliamentary assistants as more new faces join the roster.

Steve Pinsonneault, MPP for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex, is now the parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Transportation and also serving as a deputy whip.

Meanwhile, Billy Denault, MPP for Renfrew–Nipissing–Pembroke, is parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming Stan Cho, left, speaks to media alongside Ontario Premier Doug Ford at the construction site of the future Ontario Place and science centre in Toronto, on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan The Canadian Press
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