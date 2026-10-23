‘Slow start’: Construction of special needs playground at Toronto school resumes, but parents still have concerns

Families who spent years raising money for an accessible playground at a North York school say they are still waiting for answers months after construction suddenly halted, leaving students without the specialized space they were promised.

By Pat Taney

Posted October 23, 2026 11:01 am.

Four months after construction abruptly stopped on a long-awaited accessible playground at a North York school for students with complex needs, frustrated parents tell Speakers Corner that progress has been slow and many questions remain unanswered.

As Speakers Corner first reported in June, construction was suddenly halted at Sunny View Junior Senior Public School—leaving students and parents heartbroken.

“We raised a lot of money to build this only for them to begin construction and then stop without any explanation,” Parent Anu Singh told Speakers Corner in June.

It’s now October, and parents say there’s been some progress, but not nearly as much as they expected.

“There hasn’t been a lot done—some work—but most days there are like two workers back there,” Singh told us. “They had all summer to work on this to give these kids a place to play when they returned this fall, but instead, they’ve come back to a construction zone.”

Back in 2022, the Sunny View community launched a fundraising campaign, in memory of a student who passed away, to update the playground for the children who attend the school.

To date, they have raised more than $56,000 to modernize the playground area.

“This has been years in the making. The old playground was not equipped to meet our student’s needs,” Singh said. “We have 100 kids with special disabilities in this school that are cooped up inside. They need fresh air, exercise; it helps them focus but they’re left in overcrowded classrooms instead.”

Speakers Corner requested permission to get video of the construction progress, but that request was denied by the Toronto District School Board (TDSB).

Parents like Singh say their requests to get information on the project’s timeline have been frustrating.

“All summer we’ve been asking to get information, but there’s been no line of communication,” she said. “It’s just a very simple question from a parent: when will the kids be playing on the playground? We don’t have an answer.”

Speakers Corner reached out to the TDSB, and a spokesperson said the playground’s west portion is expected to be completed in late November and opened for student use by the end of the year.

The entire portion of the playground—which includes the east end of the property—is not expected until early 2027.

The TDSB spokesperson also addressed the delays in getting the work done.

“All work on TDSB properties is completed in accordance with strict government regulations established under the Occupational Health & Safety Act, which can include limiting the number of workers in some areas.”

Singh says parents here are running out of patience and will continue to push to see this to completion.

“We are exhausted parents. We have children who are constantly in hospital or in therapy,” she said. “We are not the bad people here, but we care about our kids, and we are their voice, so please work with us.”

As Speakers Corner first reported in June, construction was suddenly halted at Sunny View Junior Senior Public School—leaving students and parents heartbroken. Photo: CityNews.
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