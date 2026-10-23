Toronto man charged after alleged sexual assaults involving 2 underage girls in Etobicoke

On Oct. 21, Terrence James Noonan, 39, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age and four counts of disobeying a lawful order of the court. Photo: Toronto police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 23, 2026 1:06 pm.

A Toronto man has been charged after police allege he sexually assaulted two underage girls in separate incidents in Etobicoke days apart.

Toronto police say the first incident occurred on Oct. 15 at approximately 12:30 p.m. in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Royal York Road, near Amos Waites Park.

Investigators allege an underage girl was walking with a friend when an unknown man approached and complimented her outfit. Police allege the suspect then sexually assaulted the girl before fleeing on foot.

Two days later, on Oct. 17 at approximately 2 p.m., police responded to a harassment call in the area of The Queensway and Islington Avenue.

According to investigators, an underage girl was with family at a business when the same suspect allegedly approached her and complimented her outfit. Police allege the girl attempted to move away, but the suspect sexually assaulted her. Investigators say the victim’s mother confronted the suspect, who then fled the area on foot.

Following an investigation, police identified a suspect.

On Oct. 21, Terrence James Noonan, 39, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age and four counts of disobeying a lawful order of the court.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 22.

The recent arrest comes after Noonan was previously charged earlier this year in connection with an alleged sexual assault investigation in Etobicoke.

In January, Toronto police announced Noonan had been arrested following an alleged sexual assault involving a victim on a TTC bus in Etobicoke. Police shared his photo and sought information from the public as part of that investigation.

Investigators have not stated whether the latest allegations are connected to the earlier case.

Anyone with information related to the current investigation is asked to contact police.

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