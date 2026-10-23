Two arrested in alleged fraud scheme involving Greek Orthodox churches

Toronto police are searching for more information while making the public aware of a fraud scheme involving Greek Orthodox churches in the GTA.

Investigators allege two people claimed they were experiencing financial hardship due to an ongoing court case and lawyer’s fees in an attempt to emotionally manipulate victims into giving them money.

The pair targeted several Greek Orthodox churches in Toronto and the GTA, according to police.

Martha Falk, 47, and Vasiliki Falk, 87, are facing a combined six fraud-related charges.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been a victim of the alleged fraud and has yet to speak with police to contact them.