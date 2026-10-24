17-year member of York police force facing breach of trust, trafficking charges

Exterior view of York Regional Police headquarters is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted October 24, 2026 4:45 pm.

A 17-year member of the York Regional Police force is facing more than half a dozen charges following a joint investigation involving Peel Regional Police.

Investigators say 44-yar-old Sgt. Kin Pong Wong was charged on October 23, 2026, with breach of trust, unauthorized use of a computer, possession of property obtained through crime, possession for the purpose of trafficking, attempting to obstruct justice, possession of counterfeit stamp and breach of trust-accessing data.

“Sergeant Pong Wong has been employed with York Regional Police since 2009. Most recently he worked as a frontline patrol sergeant,” read a brief statement issued Saturday by York police, which did not provide any further details of the investigation which led up to the charges.

Police officials say Pong Wong has been suspended with pay.

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