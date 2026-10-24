Bradford, Chow trade jabs in final stretch of Toronto mayoral campaign

Toronto’s top mayoral candidates traded jabs from across the city and warned voters against what the city could look like with their opponent at the helm.

As the election comes down to the wire, the latest polls show Olivia Chow and Brad Bradford in a neck-in-neck race for the top job at City Hall.

Chow met with voters in Scarborough on Saturday morning, while Brad Bradford rallied support in Etobicoke; both areas could be crucial in the mayoral race.

Bradford kicked off a press conference by listing off a slew of grievances he has with Chow’s leadership.

“This city is stuck. We’re stuck in traffic. We’re stuck waiting for the bus that doesn’t show up. We’re stuck feeling less safe. We’re stuck on waitlists. We’re stuck paying more and getting less,” Bradford told reporters.

“We’re stuck with NDP mayor Olivia Chow’s 20 per cent tax increase, and if she’s re-elected she’ll hike it by another 20 per cent,” he went on to claim.

Chow also took a dig at Bradford and his plans for Toronto Water.

“This election is a simple choice; do we keep moving forward together to make life more affordable? Or do we go backwards?” she asked.

“Backwards to TTC cuts and higher fares. Backwards to closed libraries. Backwards to giving away control of our water. Backwards to giveaways for the few and cuts for everyone else,” she added.

Chow repeated criticism of Bradford’s plan to restructure Toronto Water into a publicly owned utility modelled after Toronto Hydro.

Bradford says his plan would cut water bills by 25 per cent, but Chow argues that it would open the door to privatization.

Bradford further claims a municipal bylaw would prohibit any private investment.

The utility debate is one of several issues that the pair have butted heads over in the tightening mayoral race.

Torontonians will go to the polls to select a new mayor and city council on Oct. 26. Polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.